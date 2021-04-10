Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $106,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CP opened at $375.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $390.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.61 and a 200 day moving average of $342.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

