Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after buying an additional 493,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 312,741 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DCP Midstream by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

DCP opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

