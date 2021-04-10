Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.79 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,654,539,810 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

