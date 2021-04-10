Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total value of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at $62,722,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,694.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

