Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.29.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $236.99 on Friday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $237.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.47.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

