Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVDCF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

