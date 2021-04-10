Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Fastenal worth $124,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after buying an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.