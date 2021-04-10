Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,520 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $118,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,077,684,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after buying an additional 287,904 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

ARE opened at $168.40 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.15 and its 200 day moving average is $165.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total value of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

