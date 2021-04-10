B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $724,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,427 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.