B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,273,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,621,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $534.56 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.28 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.66 and its 200-day moving average is $535.60.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

