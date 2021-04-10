7,956 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Teradyne by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 335,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,283,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $133.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

