9,285 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after buying an additional 126,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1,266.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 59,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 55,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $158.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $158.64. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.