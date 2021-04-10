UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $74,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average of $121.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

