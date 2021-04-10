JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $25,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.76.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

