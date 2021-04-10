JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 177,776 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 523,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,651,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

