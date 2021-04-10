B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 11,013 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.69.

Shares of BXP opened at $104.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

