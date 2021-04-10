Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,908 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $45,742,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 215,892 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after buying an additional 138,838 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Foot Locker by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Cowen upped their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Williams Financial Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

NYSE:FL opened at $58.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $59.35.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

