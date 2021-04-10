Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CHDN opened at $221.91 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.14.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

