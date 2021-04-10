ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $366.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.21 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

