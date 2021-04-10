Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 48,231 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,231 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.86 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

