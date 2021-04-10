Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $133.59 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

