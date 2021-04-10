Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $255.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $162.30 and a 12 month high of $255.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.