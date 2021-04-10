Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 12,831 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,401 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,831 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,095,000 after buying an additional 782,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,281,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,181,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

