Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $319,000 in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $35,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 523,048 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,625,000 after buying an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $25,701,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $24,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.