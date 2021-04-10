Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 154 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:TM opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $115.19 and a 12-month high of $163.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

