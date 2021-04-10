Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,230 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,725,000 after purchasing an additional 81,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,255,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,962,000 after purchasing an additional 996,426 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,993,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,334,000.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $98.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

