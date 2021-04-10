Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,117 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Edison International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,702,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,953,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,587,000 after acquiring an additional 26,090 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

NYSE EIX opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

