Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,575 Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 1,325.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

