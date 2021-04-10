Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,327 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,605.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

