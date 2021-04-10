Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

