Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after buying an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

