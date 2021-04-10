Pi Financial Upgrades Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to “Buy”

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

EXK stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $900.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 21.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

