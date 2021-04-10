Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.83 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.48 million. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

