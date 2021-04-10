Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Reaches $1.37

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $435,221.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00053412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00082735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.37 or 0.00606129 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 93,637,751 coins and its circulating supply is 22,952,351 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

