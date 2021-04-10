National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.