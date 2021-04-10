Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.89). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.11.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $298.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.93. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

