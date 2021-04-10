BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,537 Shares

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30.

On Thursday, March 18th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.07 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

