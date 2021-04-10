Eaton Vance Management Has $18.53 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Coupa Software worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $265.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.61 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.90 and a 200 day moving average of $310.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $16,502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,657 shares of company stock valued at $55,474,214. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

