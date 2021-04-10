Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,762 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXT opened at $58.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $58.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.