Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,154.30

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,154.30 ($28.15) and traded as high as GBX 2,490 ($32.53). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,490 ($32.53), with a volume of 550,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,368.45 ($30.94).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,404.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,157.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.