Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,252,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $120,432,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Annaly Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 123,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 705,198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after buying an additional 293,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

