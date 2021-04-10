FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 1,534 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.57 on Friday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

