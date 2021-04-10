FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NYSE NHI opened at $74.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

