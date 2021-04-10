FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,028,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,330,000 after buying an additional 352,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $27.15 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

