FormulaFolio Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 158,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

