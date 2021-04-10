Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 127,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,282,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Markel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel stock opened at $1,174.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,186.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,128.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1,037.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,164.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

