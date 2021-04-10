Norges Bank Invests $134.63 Million in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,163,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after purchasing an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

K stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.93. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

