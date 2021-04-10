Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.05.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 10,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $278,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,251.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 over the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

