PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $3,142.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.58 or 0.00009204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.00298514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00755283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,408.23 or 0.99723196 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019877 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.34 or 0.00721977 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

