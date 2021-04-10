Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 2,435 Shares

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $24,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $199,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 12,139 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $120,783.05.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,346 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $92,992.70.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $407.95.

OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

